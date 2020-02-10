HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild holds two meetings on the second Thursday of every month.
The group meets at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory. The February meetings are scheduled for this Thursday, with one meeting at 10 a.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.
Kelly Zellars, an instructor for Sew Much Fun in Lowell, will present the morning program for the February meeting. She is certified in Laura Heine collage techniques. Zellars will provide tips and hints, as well as information on the products Heine recommends for successful creation and completion of collage quilts.
CVQG members who have made Heine collage quilts say they are great, addictive fun.
CVQG member Gigi Miller will present the evening program entitled “Pet Portraits.” Using lecture and demonstration, Miller will explain how to turn a favorite photo of one’s pet—or anything—into a wall quilt.
Her program will include knowledge on how to choose an image, how to develop a pattern from the image, how to select appropriate fabrics, and how to create and finish a fiber art pet portrait. She suggests that those wishing to create a pet portrait in fabric bring their photo for discussion in class.
CVQG is open to anyone with an interest in promoting the art of quilting. The organization maintains an open invitation to attend a meeting free of charge in order to determine if they would like to join the guild. Membership dues for a year are $20, prorated to $10 at mid-year.
To learn more about the guild and its activities, there is a website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild. They can also be followed on either Facebook or Instagram at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild.
There are many programs, workshops, and activities planned for 2020. One of the organization’s most important activities aimed at furthering the art of quilting is the quilt show, held every three years. The next show is scheduled for 2021, and work has already begun on the event.
