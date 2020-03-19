HICKORY - Organizers of the Catawba Valley Pottery and Antiques Festival announced that, in accordance with North Carolina Executive Order 117, the Catawba Valley Pottery and Antiques Festival Preview Party (March 27) and festival (March 28) have been canceled.

Attendance at the events supports efforts to provide funding for exhibits, projects, and educational programs for both the Historical Association of Catawba County and the North Carolina Pottery Center.

Vendors and preview ticket holders will be receiving additional information in the coming weeks. Any questions should be directed to Executive Director Bo Teague at 828-465-0383.

