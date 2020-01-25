HICKORY – The Historical Association of Catawba County along with the Catawba Valley Pottery and Antiques Festival steering committee announce that the 23rd annual Catawba Valley Pottery and Antiques Festival will take place Saturday, March 28, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
The event gathers together more than 100 potters and vendors from across the Southeast to showcase and sell their unique artistry and craftsmanship.
The festival also includes live demonstrations and a special lecture series and exhibit. This year’s exhibit is “Daniel Johnston: Single Pots to Clay Walls” presented by Daniel Johnston, a well-known Seagrove potter, a maker of large jars, and a regular at the Catawba Valley Pottery Festival. Also presenting the lecture will be Henry Glassie, professor of folklore at Indiana University and renowned folklorist whose books explore folk arts from many regions of the world.
The Friday Night Preview Party on March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. will also be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center and will feature a Southern fare menu, cash bar, and live music. This event is the primary fundraiser for the festival and provides guests with the opportunity to purchase festival items early, time to interact with vendors, and enjoy a fun night of great food and entertainment. All Preview Party guests will be entered in a drawing for a $200 gift certificate to be used Saturday at the festival. To be eligible for the drawing, tickets must be purchased by the March 18 deadline.
Tickets for the Friday Night Preview Party are $45 and include admission to Saturday’s festival. These can be purchased online or through direct mail.
Tickets for Saturday’s festival are $6 for adults and $2 for children ages 3 to 12, and can be purchased at the door. For more information about the CVP&AF, visit http://www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.org.
The Hickory Metro Convention Center is at 1960 13th Ave. Drive SE.
