HICKORY - Catawba Valley Parkinson's Support Group will meet from 2:30 -4:30 p.m. Sunday at Catawba Valley Medical Center, 810 Fairgrove Church Road, AHEC Building room 112.

The speaker will be Brian Fultz of Acorda Drugs. The topic will be Inbrija, a new off-time medication that FDA has approved.

For more information, call William McLaughlin, support group leader, at 215 510-3711.

