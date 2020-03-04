HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Parkinson's Support Group will meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Catawba Valley Medical Center, 810 Fairgrove Church Road, AHEC Building room 112.

The group will have a round-table discussion. Participants should come with questions and concerns.

For more information, call William McLaughlin, support group leader, at 215-510-0125.

