HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Catawba Valley Medical Center — 810 Fairgrove Church Road, AHEC Building room 112.

Cynthia Antoun, Metronics sales representative, will discuss the latest information on deep brain stimulation (DBS).

For more information, call William McLaughlin, support group leader, at 215-510-0125.

