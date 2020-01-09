HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Catawba Valley Community College Room WW120, in Hickory.
David Hood, partner with Patrick Harper & Dixon L.L.P, will present an Ethics CPE. Hood will present topics to include identifying the problem, what are the rules, and solutions. One hour of Ethics CPE (Certified Paralegal Education) credit has been approved by the North Carolina State Bar. There is no charge for CVPA members in good standing to attend. The general public is welcome to attend at no charge. Community college students are encouraged to attend.
CVPA is a nonprofit organization that encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Lincoln, Alexander, Cleveland and surrounding counties. CVPA furthers education and fellowship among its members and guests through CPEs, regular meetings, networking and quarterly social events, and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects.
Membership in CVPA is open to paralegals, legal assistants, legal secretaries, students enrolled in paralegal programs, paralegal educators, employees of judicial entities, other recognized legal agencies, and anyone interested in the legal or paralegal profession.
For more information, find the organization on Facebook: Facebook.com/catawbavalley.paralegalassn
