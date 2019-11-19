HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community Chorus will be presenting its fall concerts in December. The schedule is as follows:

Dec. 8 at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Claremont, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Trinity Village , Springs Road, Hickory, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 at Episcopal Church of Epiphany, Newton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory, 7 p.m.

The chorus is comprised of members from the area and directed by Spence Robertson. The accompanist for the chorus is Andris Rozukalns.

There is no admission charge for these concerts.

