HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Camera Club announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Jan. 22 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “open-lifetime."
Winners from the competition are:
First place, Doreen Sugierski image entitled “The Big Boy Union Pacific 4014”
Second place, Chip Young image entitled “ Across the Mara River”
Third place, Doreen Sugierski image entitled “Covered Wagon Train in Wyoming"
Fourth place, Ed Lane image entitled “Seattle Rainbow”
The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.
Upcoming meetings are as follows:
Feb. 5 presentation by Davis Goodman on abstracts and processing
Feb. 19 projection competition with the subject of “repetition”
Feb. 22 field trip to Atlanta Aquarium
The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.
