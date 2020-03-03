HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Feb. 19 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Repetition.”

Winners are:

First place, Tom Devlin image entitled “The National Center for Peace and Justice”

Second place, Donny Teague image entitled “Panama Building”

Third place, Randy Knauf image entitled “Green Thread”

Fourth place, Dan Kiser image entitled “Tiles”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

The March 4 meeting will feature a presentation by Dave Kelly on light room instruction.

For more information, visit the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or e-mail Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments