HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Nov. 6 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of field trip images.

Winners from the Nov. 6 competition are:

First place, Ravi Patel image entitled “Lighting Up Charlotte”

Second place, Tom Devlin image entitled “Swamp House”

Third place, John Pascone image entitled “Olde Salem”

Fourth place, Ed Lane image entitled “Balconies”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

The Dec. 4 meeting will feature a presentation by photographer David Crosby. The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

