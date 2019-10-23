SAWMILLS - The Town of Sawmills announced that Chase Winebarger will serve as the first town manager for Sawmills.
The Sawmills Town Council recently changed its form of government to the council-manager form of government to reflect current practices. Over the last several years, the town administrator has essentially served as the town manager. The Sawmills Town Council voted to appoint Winebarger as the town manager at their meeting on Oct. 15, and he is slated to begin in the position in early December.
Winebarger was selected from a pool of 25 applicants from across the region, state and country. Applicants from as far as Florida and Massachusetts applied for the position.
Winebarger currently serves as the town manager for the Town of Catawba in Catawba County, where he oversees an $800,000 budget, 15 employees, and all operations of the town. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western Carolina University and his Master of Public Administration from Appalachian State University. Winebarger is also a graduate of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and South Caldwell High School.
"I’ve grown up, lived, and served in this community most of my life, and now I’m excited to have the chance to work here as well," Winebarger said. "I want to thank the mayor and council for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the community as their town manager."
The Western Piedmont Council of Governments assisted the town with the search process. The WPCOG is a regional planning, service, and economic development agency that is owned by and serves the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
