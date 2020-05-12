Catawba County reported four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 87.
So far, two people have died of the disease while 45 have recovered, according to data provided by the county. Four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
More than 1,100 people in the county have tested negative.
In the last few days, the number of reported cases in Catawba County has spiked.
Between Friday and Saturday, the number of cases rose from 72 to 77. The number rose from 77 to 82 between Saturday and Sunday.
It marked the first time since the first case was confirmed on March 20 that the number of new confirmed cases in the county grew by five or more on two consecutive days.
Emily Killian, the community engagement specialist for Catawba County Public Health, said the health department believes the rise in cases is the result of community transmission.
“Because the increased volume of positives has occurred over a relatively short time frame, it is too soon to tell if these new cases represent a spike in overall prevalence here,” Killian said.
She said that, even as restrictions are lifted, residents should continue to take precautions like staying home if they are sick, washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings and keeping their distance from others.
Here’s a look at the most recent information on COVID-19 from other surrounding counties and the state as a whole:
Alexander County
Late Monday, Alexander County reported three new cases of the virus, bringing the county total up to nine active cases.
Five of the active cases work at a Tyson plant in Wilkes County while one other person contracted the virus through contact with a person who worked at the plant, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said.
Of the nine active cases, eight patients are at home recovering and one is hospitalized, Herman said.
Overall, Herman said Alexander County has had 13 cases, including four people who recovered.
Burke County
Burke County reported 148 positive cases on Tuesday, up three from the previous day.
All patients who have tested positive are in isolation and investigations into those cases are ongoing, according to the release from Burke County Public Health.
As of Tuesday, 13 deaths in Burke County were linked to the virus. There were no deaths announced Tuesday.
Caldwell County
Caldwell County announced a new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing their total up to 65.
One death in the county has been linked to the disease. Currently, 33 people have recovered.
The county had conducted 1,896 tests and received 1,712 negative results as of Tuesday.
North Carolina
The state reported a total 15,356 confirmed cases and 577 deaths related to the virus as of Tuesday.
