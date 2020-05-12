Catawba County reported four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 87.
So far, two people have died of the disease while 45 have recovered, according to data provided by the county. Four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
More than 1,100 people in the county have tested negative.
Late Monday, Alexander County reported three new cases of the virus, bringing the county total up to nine active cases.
Five of the active cases work at a Tyson plant in Wilkes County while one other person contracted the virus through contact with a person who worked at the plant, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said.
Of the nine active cases, eight patients are at home recovering and one is hospitalized, Herman said.
Overall, Herman said Alexander County has had 13 cases, including four people who recovered.
As of noon Tuesday, the state reported 15,356 confirmed cases and 577 deaths.
