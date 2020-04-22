Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire on Wednesday. Catawba County leaders do not want it to be extended.
That’s the message Catawba County commissioners conveyed in a letter sent to Cooper this week.
In the letter, board Chairman Randy Isenhower calls on the governor to allow counties to make decisions about how to fight COVID-19 going forward, adding that residents and business owners should be free to make the choices that are best for them.
“We trust our citizens to elect representatives, to run their businesses and raise their families,” Isenhower wrote. “I think we can also, at this point, trust our citizens and our local governments to make the right choices and decisions that will result in the good health and wellbeing of our communities.”
In an interview, Isenhower said the board would be cautious and take the data into account when it comes to decisions over restrictions.
Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in a statement that the department will “continue to collaborate with county leadership and federal, state, and community partners to ensure our response to local conditions is as comprehensive and effective as possible.”
A touchy subject
Hickory business owners expressed a range of opinions on whether or not restrictions should be lifted now.
Michael Pastelak, owner of Patriot Axe Throwing in Hickory, said the statewide restrictions should end and power should be given to the local government.
Even if power is placed in the hands of county leaders, Pastelak said he opposes keeping the restrictions in place.
“The economy is suffering from no real apparent threat that we have here in Catawba County, so I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all solution,” Pastelak said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to personal responsibility. We’re not forcing people to go out.”
Pastelak said his business will offer hand sanitizer and continue cleanings of equipment if restrictions are lifted.
As far as social distancing requirements, Pastelak said he will see what his patrons are comfortable doing.
Holly Phelps, manager of the Village Inn Pizza in Viewmont, said she believes a staggered, limited removal of restrictions is probably the best way to go.
“This is kind of a touchy subject, you know?” Phelps said. “Personally I am ready, but for the safety of customers, since I don’t think that we have reached our peak, I don’t think it would be OK to have a crowded dining room of people yet.”
Heather Von Drehle Fleissner, owner of Gräfin Blau Spa, said restrictions should have been stricter from the beginning and not having stricter regulations “is lengthening this process for us all.”
“I feel that that is the first thing that should’ve been done is everyone should’ve had to stay home, period!” Fleissner said. “I know this is not a popular opinion because businesses need to make money and people still need to eat and I know there are essential businesses out there that are necessary, but there are so many operating that are not truly a necessity.”
She added that she has seen people disregarding social distancing guidelines at places like Sam’s Club discount store and downtown Hickory.
As far as her own business is concerned, Fleissner said she’s not in a hurry to reopen but will implement steps like requiring social distancing, limiting capacity and having workers and clients wearing protective equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.