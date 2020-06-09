Catawba County sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Catawba County reported its largest day-to-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 17 new cases on Tuesday.
The new cases put the county’s laboratory-confirmed case total at 327, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of those, 120 people have recovered.
The county’s case total is not representative of every case of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
The county also reported 11 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Thirteen people in Catawba County have died due to COVID-19.
At least 2,564 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Catawba County.
Statewide, there are 37,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an estimated 23,600 of which have recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported 774 people are hospitalized with the virus. The number of hospitalizations increased by 35 from Monday.
At least 1,029 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.
