Two dogs in Maiden were exposed to rabies on Wednesday, according to a Catawba County press release.
Catawba County Animal Services received a report that two dogs had been in contact with a skunk. Testing at the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh revealed the skunk had rabies.
The dogs were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. The owners were told to make sure the dogs had boosters.
Animals that have been properly vaccinated should get a rabies booster within 96 hours of a potential rabies exposure, according to the release.
A feral cat found in Hickory was determined to have rabies in June, according to the release. The case of the cat and dogs are the fourth and fifth rabies cases in the county this year.
Rabies symptoms include “loss of appetite, irritability and unusual aggression, lack of fear and restlessness, dilated pupils, seizures, trembling and unsteadiness, difficulty swallowing and drooling or foaming at the mouth,” according to the release.
Pet owners are advised to make sure their pets are vaccinated. Anyone who notices an animal they believe has rabies should call Animal Services at 828-464-7686.