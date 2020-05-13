Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday in Catawba County, continuing a trend of significant daily increases, according to an update from Catawba County Public Health.
Catawba County is now reporting a total of 92 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Of those confirmed cases, 49 people have recovered from the virus. Two people have died and five people are hospitalized.
The confirmed case count and recoveries reported only include those who were tested for the virus, so the numbers don’t include every case of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone with the virus will be tested, according to public health.
Catawba County saw an increase of four or more new cases five times in the past week.
In Burke County, the 14th death related to COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday, according to a press release from the county.
The patient was in his or her 90s and was not hospitalized.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 15,816, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
Of those confirmed cases, 597 people have died and 521 people are hospitalized.
As of Monday, 9,115 people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are estimated to be recovered, according to NCDHHS.
At least 210,457 tests have been completed in North Carolina. In Catawba County, 1,142 tests have been returned negative.
Early in the outbreak, health officials encouraged those with symptoms to stay home and not get tested for the virus to limit the outbreak, save testing supplies and conserve personal protective equipment in hospitals. This week, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said the state is recommending anyone with symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested for the virus.
The new recommendation is part of the state’s efforts to ramp up testing as part of the plan to reopen North Carolina. The state aims to do 5,000 to 7,000 tests each day.
Cohen has said the rise in cases could be attributed to the increase in testing.
In Catawba County, health officials say the rise in cases -- 26 over the last week -- could be due to community spread.
