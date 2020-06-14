Catawba County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Catawba County reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the total cases to 424.

Of the 424, 173 people have recovered and 17 are hospitalized, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.

Confirmed cases do not include all cases of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.

No new deaths were reported, leaving Catawba County at 13 COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide, there are 44,119 confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and 798 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

