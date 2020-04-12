When I married my husband, Michael McRee, I knew he loved to dip into Catawba County history and families. Little did I know how involved in the genealogy of those families he truly was.
Michael has been searching and documenting history on Catawba County people for 50 years. His office is packed with books of churches, cemeteries, soldiers, and all involvements that might give him a clue as to which family someone belongs.
When he has a puzzle he can’t figure out — like where a certain person named Little might fit in with the McRee or Poovey families on which he is working to publish extensive histories, he won’t rest until he finds the answer. He has received much needed help from Alex Floyd at the library in Newton where Alex mans the downstairs Rhodes Room and local history section of the library.
One puzzle Michael has been unable to solve is how the name McRee ended up as a middle name for a large number of Catawbans, especially around the Springs Road area.
Here in Michael’s own words is the dilemma he is facing with the search for an answer to this puzzling anomaly:
My great-grandfather, James Polk McRee, (1853-1933) of the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church area of Newton, and his brother, Robert David McRee (1846-1931), of the St. James Lutheran church and Maiden areas, are responsible for all the McRee individuals of Catawba County.
James had 10 children and Robert had 14, and I know some descendants who use McRee as a middle name. But in the Springs Road area of Catawba County are found a number of individuals with McRee or McCree middle names, a total of 44 at this time, which I have been unable to link to a specific McRee/McCree family. I need help as there is most likely a McRee/McCree somewhere in their line, but there seems to be no connection to the two men named above.
For example, Dalthard (Dal) McRee Eckard married one of mine and Becky’s classmates, Peggy Stokes. Dal and Peggy had a son they gave the middle name McRee to and he in turn gave his son the middle name of McRee. Dal also had an uncle with the McRee middle name. Four generations and Dal does not know where they picked up the name ‘McRee!’
HELP! Here are the names of those I have found with no clue as to whom they are related that may have led to their ‘McRee’ middle names. Many of these people have already passed away and in some cases the name has been passed down from a father or uncle.
ADAMS: Neales McCree
BOWMAN: Edwin McCree; Clyde McCree , Vance McRee, Sr.; Vance McRee Jr.; Brian McRee; McRee Lindsey; Travis McRee.
ECKARD: Dalthard McRee; Marvin McRee; Dax McRee; Addison McRee; Everett (“Ding”); Jerry McRee.
HAMBY: Sidney McCree
HEFNER: Roy McCree; Walter McCree; Jammie (Jimmy) McRee; Carl McCree; Harold McRee; Floyd McRee; Grady McCree; Lawrence McRee; Ted McRee; Howard McCree; Conner McCree; Brian McCree; Michael McCree; McReed (There are no McReed individuals in NC, should it be McRee?)
HENNESSEE: Hubert McCree (Jack); Hubert McCree, Jr.
HERMAN: Lloyd McRee
HOKE: Ralph McRee
JONES: Cephas McCree
KILLIAN: Bryce McRee
LACKEY: Elsie McCree
LAIL: Arthur McRee (McCree); Ronald McRee; Robert McCree
LITTLE: Conley McCree
McGALLIARD: Marshall McRee
PRESSLEY: Julius McCree
SIGMON: Loy McRee
STARNES: Floyd McRee
As you can see there are more “McRee” middle names in the Hefner family than any other, and there are also a good number of Bowmans and Eckards with “McRee” in their names.
If you have any information about how all these families came up with the name when most of them don’t have a McRee ancestor, Michael would be most appreciative. He may be reached at 828-461-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.