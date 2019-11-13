NEWTON - The Catawba County League of Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Catawba Country Club. Lunch buffet starts at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at noon.

The guest speaker will be District Attorney Scott Reilly.

For more information, call Jean Pitts at 828-294-3089. The group is collecting items for local homeless veterans and food items for local food banks.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments