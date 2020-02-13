NEWTON - Catawba County League of Republican Women will meet Tuesday at the Catawba Country Club. Lunch buffet starts at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon. The cost for lunch is $13.

The guest speaker will be Susan Tillis, the wife of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

The league is collecting items for local veterans and food items for local food banks.

