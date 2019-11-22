NEWTON - The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the Community Room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton.
Alex Floyd, curator of the Evelyn Deal Rhodes Genealogy Room at the library will provide a six-month update on new materials received into the collections in the Rhodes Room.
All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.
