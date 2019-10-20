HICKORY - Catawba County’s local Democratic Party will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. in their new headquarters at 216-C Union Square NW, Hickory, in the lower level of the Julia Rush Building.

On the agenda will be regular business, upcoming events to wrap up 2019, and plans for 2020.

The Catawba County Democratic Party holds monthly meetings on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Regularly updated information can be found at their website at: www.CatawbaCountyDemocrats.com.

