Three new cases of coronavirus were reported in Catawba County on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new confirmed cases bring the county’s total to 43. The tally might not be a full picture of the number of COVID-19 cases, since not everyone with the virus will be or has been tested, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Burke County reported two new confirmed cases, bringing the county total at 66 confirmed cases.
Alexander County did not report any new coronavirus cases, leaving the county total at three.
Caldwell County did not report any new confirmed cases of coronavirus, leaving the county total at 21. The county reported two more people have recovered from the virus. At least 14 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Caldwell, according to information from the county.
There are at least 5,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website on Friday.
At least 152 people have died from the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS. At least 429 people are hospitalized with it.
At least 72,981 tests for COVID-19 have been completed statewide.
Over the past two weeks, testing in North Carolina has increased by 88 percent, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press conference on Friday. He said that the state is working to make testing for the virus even more widespread to determine how the virus is spreading and to help the state decide when and how to ease restrictions on North Carolina.
The state is hoping to make testing more available with more collection sites, self-administered tests and more testing labs. There are 13 labs in the state doing testing, Cooper said.
The state is partnering with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, East Carolina University and Duke University to study how the virus is spreading, which will help the state decide how to lift some restrictions, Cooper said.
To increase testing and make sure the state is prepared for a potential spike in cases, the state needs federal help for testing supplies and protective equipment for medical workers, Cooper said.
Cooper said the state is looking at the idea of easing restrictions in certain regions of the state and keeping restrictions in areas that are more affected.
“We aren’t there at that point yet but that’s an option we’re keeping open,” Cooper said.
