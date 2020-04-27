One new laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in Catawba County on Monday, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
The new case brings the county’s confirmed case count to 53. The case count does not include all cases of coronavirus, because not all cases will be tested, according to public health.
Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County.
At least 34 people with the virus have recovered in Catawba County, according to public health.
Statewide there are at least 9,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 306 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus and 473 people are hospitalized.
At least 109,920 tests have been completed for COVID-19 in North Carolina. At least 865 have been returned negative in Catawba County.
