One new confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 28, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Burke County reported five new cases on Wednesday, bringing Burke’s total to 34 cases. There are outbreaks in two assisted living facilities in Burke.
At least 3,431 cases of coronavirus were reported in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. At least 386 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number of confirmed cases doesn’t reflect the actual number of cases in the state, according to state health officials. With community spread and people with little to no symptoms, the number of cases could be much higher, according to NCDHHS.
There have been at least 53 deaths due to coronavirus in the state. That number increased by seven from Tuesday to Wednesday.
About 43,000 coronavirus tests have been done in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS. Catawba County has received 446 negative test results. The county is not releasing the number of tests that have been done.
Most cases in Catawba County have been isolated at home, according to the health department. Some have recovered, but the county is not tracking when people have recovered. One person has died from coronavirus in Catawba County.
