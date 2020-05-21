The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Catawba County rose to 133 Thursday, an increase of six from the previous day.
The case count includes lab-confirmed cases and may not reflect the true prevalence of the virus since many people with the virus have likely not been tested.
Three people have died as a result of COVID-19 complications in Catawba County and four people are currently hospitalized with the disease. Fifty-five people have recovered from the virus.
As of Thursday, the county has received more than 1,900 negative test results.
Here’s a look at the latest data for some surrounding counties and the state:
Caldwell County
Caldwell County reported 95 cases Thursday, up from 90 on Wednesday.
Fifty-two people who had the virus in the county have recovered and five are currently hospitalized.
The number of tests conducted has risen to 2,549, up 54 from the day before. The county has received 2,291 negative test results.
Burke County
Burke County reported 33 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 251.
North Carolina
The number of confirmed cases statewide grew to 20,910 Thursday, up nearly 800 from the day before.
Fourteen new deaths linked to the virus were reported Thursday, bringing that total to 716. The number hospitalized in North Carolina was 578.
Testing numbers continued to rise, with 290,645 tests completed as of Thursday. That's an increase of more than 13,000 from Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.