Catawba County coronavirus total rises to 411 with 16 people hospitalized

Catawba County reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Catawba County Public Health website
The county total of laboratory-confirmed cases is now 411. Of those, 173 people have recovered.
Confirmed cases do not include all cases of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.
Sixteen people are hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths were reported, leaving Catawba County at 13 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, there are 42,676 confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and 823 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
