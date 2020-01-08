NEWTON — The January meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

Deborah Denise Brown, regional leader, Primerica, will be the guest speaker and will talk about personal financial planning. Members and guests are welcome. You can also sign up for membership at the meeting.

Jerry L. McCombs, branch president, also noted that Jan. 20 is the date of the branch’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

State Rep. Chaz Beasley, a Catawba County native, will be the keynote speaker.

“Representative Beasley is a dynamic speaker, which is a great way to commemorate this year’s tribute to the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” McCombs said.

The Jan. 20 program is at noon at the old courthouse at 30 N. College Ave.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments