NEWTON - The November meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

Members and guests are welcome to attend. You can also join at the meeting.

“We’re excited that the county museum historian in residence Richard Eller will be our featured speaker at the November meeting,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “Eller will give a brief overview of the county’s history and then lead a discussion. Bring your family story to share at the meeting.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month, except in May.

