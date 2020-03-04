NEWTON – The March meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.
“This will be an extra-special meeting,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president, “since our Youth Council will put on a special African American heritage celebration.”
Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to wear African attire, McCombs added. Members and guests are welcome and you can sign up for membership at the meeting.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.