NEWTON – The March meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

“This will be an extra-special meeting,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president, “since our Youth Council will put on a special African American heritage celebration.”

Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to wear African attire, McCombs added. Members and guests are welcome and you can sign up for membership at the meeting.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.

