NEWTON - The December meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

“This is our annual meeting where we look back on the past year and discuss our goals and objectives for the upcoming year,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president.  “We look forward to welcoming members old and new as well as guests to the meeting.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.

