Virus Outbreak Home Test

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK'd the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 inched Catawba County toward the 100 case mark on Thursday, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases brought Catawba County’s total count to 96 cases. That total only includes laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus so it is not a complete count of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the public health department.

Of the 96 people with cases confirmed in the county, 49 people have recovered, according to public health. Six people are hospitalized with the virus. Two people have died.

Everyone who is not hospitalized or recovered has been told to self-isolate, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

Statewide, there are 16,507 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

At least 615 people have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday and 507 people are hospitalized. As of Monday, just over 9,100 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus, according to NCDHHS.

At least 219,268 tests have been done for the virus in North Carolina. In Catawba County, 1,144 tests have come back negative.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments