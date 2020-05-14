Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 inched Catawba County toward the 100 case mark on Thursday, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases brought Catawba County’s total count to 96 cases. That total only includes laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus so it is not a complete count of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the public health department.
Of the 96 people with cases confirmed in the county, 49 people have recovered, according to public health. Six people are hospitalized with the virus. Two people have died.
Everyone who is not hospitalized or recovered has been told to self-isolate, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
Statewide, there are 16,507 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 615 people have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday and 507 people are hospitalized. As of Monday, just over 9,100 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus, according to NCDHHS.
At least 219,268 tests have been done for the virus in North Carolina. In Catawba County, 1,144 tests have come back negative.
