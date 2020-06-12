Catawba County adds 14 to COVID-19 total

Catawba County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the county, along with two additional hospitalizations.
The county’s total is now at 393 confirmed cases, with 15 individuals currently hospitalized and 173 recoveries, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Catawba County did not report any new deaths, which totaled 13 as of Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 41,249 total laboratory-confirmed coronavirus tests across the state. This is an increase of 1,768 from yesterday’s total of 39,481. The number of deaths also increased from 1,064 to 1,092.
The statewide total for hospitalizations dropped from 812 to 760 on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The department also reported that a total of 595,697 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
