There are two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Catawba County, one new case in Alexander County and one new case in Burke County as of Tuesday.
The new cases bring the total for Catawba County to 16 people, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Alexander County has two cases in total. Burke County has six cases.
Caldwell County had no new cases, leaving the county total at three confirmed cases.
North Carolina has at least 1,498 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. At least 157 of those people are hospitalized.
There are nine reported deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
About 43 percent of the people infected in North Carolina are 25-49 years old. About 26 percent are 50-64, 19 percent are 65 and older and 11 percent are 18-24.
Statewide there have been at least 23,106 tests completed for coronavirus. In Catawba County, there have been at least 222 negative test results returned. At least 630 tests have been done in Caldwell County and 164 results have been returned negative.
Statewide, 40 percent of the 17,572 hospital beds reported by hospitals are available as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS. That is with 84 percent of hospitals reporting. About 24 percent of the 3,223 intensive care unit beds at those hospitals are available.
Electricity, gas and water will stay on
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order blocking all utilities companies from shutting off utilities due to late or non-payment.
The order prohibits water, gas, electricity and wastewater utilities from being shut off if someone doesn’t pay, Cooper said. The order is in effect for at least 60 days.
“I know our economy has taken a hit and so have the finances of people across North Carolina,” Cooper said at a press conference Tuesday.
Internet, phone and cable companies are encouraged to do the same.
The order also encouraged already filed eviction cases to be halted, Cooper said.
211 a popular call for COVID-19 information
For information on COVID-19 or help related to the coronavirus, the state is recommending people call the United Way 211 line.
As of Monday, there have been 9,000 calls to 211 since it was activated on March 18, and 5,039 of those calls were related to the coronavirus, according to Catawba County United Way.
The top needs surrounded rent assistance and food pantries.
Of those calls seeking help in Catawba County, 23 were about housing, 16 were about food and 10 were about utilities. There were also 19 calls from Catawba County seeking information on COVID-19.
