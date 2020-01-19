CONOVER - Are you a woman who likes to sing? Would you like to improve your skills?
The award-winning Carolina Style Chorus is hosting its semi-annual guest night and open house on Thursday, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, located at 217 Second Ave. NE in Conover.
Carolina Style Chorus is a group of women of all ages with a variety of musical education and experience. Members come from North and South Carolina to sing and make lasting friendships. The common thread for CSC members is a passion for music.
The chorus is a member of Sweet Adelines International and currently boasts more than 45 members singing four-part women's a cappella.
Last September, the group was proud to represent its five-state region in the Sweet Adelines international competition in New Orleans.
Under Master Director Jean Danaher, each rehearsal is a lesson in vocal and performance skills.
Along with musical development, the chorus offers creative opportunities in areas such as choreography, scripting and leadership.
Any female 18 or older is invited. For more information, contact Kristi at 980-429-0584. To learn more about the chorus, visit the website www.carolinastylechorus.org or look for it on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.