NEWTON - COVID-19 has presented challenges to everyone, including Carolina Caring's team of medical professionals.
While Carolina Caring remains committed to its mission to help patients and families, providing compassionate care and understanding the importance of having loved ones nearby during these delicate times, it is taking several additional precautions to protect patients, families, and staff, including:
• Staff is screened daily for symptoms of, or potential exposure to, COVID-19; employees with positive screens are not allowed to work.
• Staff is required to adhere to a strict personal protective equipment (PPE) policy for all patient interactions.
Visitors are allowed with some restrictions at the Hospice House on Robinson Road. Carolina Caring has established guidelines designed to protect all involved.
"Our organization understands the importance of being with your loved ones, especially those dealing with serious illness," Carolina Caring said in a press release.
"Carolina Caring is here to support you and can provide care wherever you call home."
If you or a loved one is dealing with a serious illness, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.
