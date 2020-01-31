NEWTON — Carolina Caring is seeking volunteers to offer friendship and companionship to patients and their families. No direct, hands-on care is required.
The next volunteer training session will be held at the Carolina Caring campus, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no fee for the training.
The session is designed to educate volunteers on communicating effectively with patients and families, to showcase what hospice is, and to clarify the role of hospice volunteers.
To register for the February session or for more information about other upcoming training opportunities, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or via volunteer@carolinacaring.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.