HICKORY — Carolina Caring announces the launch of Cardinal Kids, a community-based palliative care program dedicated to helping children and their families face the challenges of serious illness.
The program began seeing patients Sept. 1 in Burke, Alexander, Catawba and Lincoln counties. As demand for care increases, the program will eventually be expanded to all of the nonprofit organization’s 12-county service area in North Carolina.
Cardinal Kids provides palliative and hospice care to children from birth to young adulthood, as well as social and spiritual support for their families. Clinicians work closely with the child, his or her physicians, and the child’s family to manage and treat the physical symptoms caused by serious illness. Care is most often delivered directly in the child’s home but can also be provided in the hospital setting. The program’s top priority is to ensure an appropriate level of comfort based on a plan of expert, individualized health care.
Led by Vice President of Pediatric Physician Services Brooke Hata, MD, and Director of Pediatric Palliative Care Dannelle Hester, RN, BSN, IBCLC, Cardinal Kids clinicians work in partnership with the child’s primary physicians to develop care plans that complement the care the child is already receiving. Cardinal Kids blends palliative medicine with curative treatment to provide the most comprehensive medical care possible.
“We created Cardinal Kids to help families navigate the challenges that arise when a child is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness or condition,” says Dave Cook, President and CEO of Carolina Caring. “Our goal is to help improve their quality of life as they face the symptoms and stress of serious illness, and deliver our care with the utmost compassion and commitment.”
For more information, call 828-466-0466. Families may call for a consultation; they do not have to be referred by a doctor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.