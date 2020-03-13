TAYLORSVILLE - The job fair that was scheduled for March 19 at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center has been canceled. If conditions allow, a job fair will be held on Thursday, April 16.
The event, hosted by NCWorks, the CVCC Alexander Center for Education, and the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is an opportunity to connect job seekers with local companies that are hiring.
Participating employers include Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Piedmont Composites & Tooling, NC Department of Public Safety, US Census Bureau, and Home Instead Senior Care. These employers have more than 60 job openings.
This is the first of a series of monthly job fairs that will be held on the third Thursday of each month through June 2020. In addition, the second annual Alexander County Job Fair will be held on Thursday, July 30, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the same location.
If your business or industry would like to participate in the monthly job fairs or the annual job fair event, contact Russ Vickers at russ.vickers@nccommerce.com or 828-466-5535 ext. 206.
Follow the job fair event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/194581881775430.
