HUDSON - Caldwell Hospice welcomed eight individuals to recent adult volunteer trainings. New adult volunteers include Tim Alberts, Fay Grant, Kim Hur, Young Hur, Thomas Pasquale, Marcus Royal, Corrine Stevenson, and Tom Withem.
Adult volunteer training is offered several times each year. The next training is scheduled for March 9 and 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caldwell Hospice’s McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson.
Caldwell Hospice’s need for volunteers is ongoing. Its volunteer coordinators will match volunteers' skills with the organization’s needs. An array of topics is covered at each training to help prepare participants to become successful volunteers.
For more information, call 828-754-0101 or contact volunteer coordinators Cyndi Akins at cakins@caldwellhospice.org or Erica Andrews at eandrews@caldwellhospice.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.