LENOIR - In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care remains committed to provide quality patient-centered care to patients in homes, long-term-care facilities, and their patient care units in Lenoir and Hudson.
“In accordance with CDC and CMS guidelines, we are exercising precautions to keep our patients and staff safe,” says Caldwell Hospice CEO Cathy Swanson.
Caldwell Hospice is in immediate need of the following new unopened items as its staff continues to serve patients in our community:
• Medical grade surgical and procedure masks
• N95 respirator masks
• New thermometers
• UV oven, non-heat producing
• Medical gloves, gowns, and shoe covers
• Face shields and goggles
• Hand sanitizer
• Disinfectant spray (Lysol)
• Disinfectant wipes (Lysol, Clorox, etc.)
To donate, contact April Moore at amoore@caldwellhospice.org, 828-754-0101 or 1-844-MY.JOURNEY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.