LENOIR - Caldwell County Department of Social Services staff members have been busy planning activities to ensure their clients have a merry Christmas.

This year the department’s Angel Tree supported 110 adults under the care of DSS and other disabled or older adults who do not have much support from family or friends. DSS staff, community members, and churches purchased essential items like clothing and toiletries for individuals who were represented by angels on the tree.

For foster children and others receiving services from the Child Welfare program, DSS sponsored Christmas Cheer. Through this program, community organizations, churches, individuals, and county staff provided traditional Christmas gifts to ensure 125 children in the county have a merry Christmas.

To support children in DSS custody and the foster parents and relatives who care for them, social services staff held the annual Foster Children’s Christmas Party. The party, held at a local church, included breakfast, gifts, and a visit from Santa. This year approximately 150 children and adults attended the event.

