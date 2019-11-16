LENOIR - The North Carolina Public Library Directors Association (NCPLDA) recently selected Caldwell County Public Library’s Black History Month Celebration: Black Farmers in America program as its top adult program for mid-sized public libraries.
Chosen for the award by library directors from around the state, the month-long program featured the traveling photo exhibit, Distant Echoes: Black Farmers in America, by award-winning photojournalist, John Ficara. As a compliment to the exhibit, the library hosted Rev. Richard Joyner, a pastor from Conetoe, who has been working to provide healthy food to his community. The program also included a reading challenge and highlighted the seed library.
To carry out the program, library staff worked with Caldwell County NAACP, Caldwell County Cooperative Extension, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture, Friends of the Library, Lenoir Parks and Recreation, and Systel Business Solutions.
Staff will receive the 2019 NCPLDA Award: Library Programming Award (Adult), a first for Caldwell County Public Library, during the association’s annual winter meeting in Winston-Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.