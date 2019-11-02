LENOIR - Caldwell County author Blair Bryant is having a book signing on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tybrisa Books in Lenoir.

He will be signing his new book, "Christmas in Laughter." The book is set in the fictional town of Laughter, N.C., during the Great Depression. Some of his other books will also be available. Tybrisa Books is located at 210 Main St., NW, Lenoir.

