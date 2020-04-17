LENOIR - Caldwell County Board of Elections recently named Chad Barnes as director. Prior to becoming director, Barnes served as chief deputy director for eight years.
Barnes holds a Bachelor of Music in Sacred Music/Organ Performance from Appalachian State University. He is a certified North Carolina Administrator and a North Carolina Association of Directors of Election Honor recipient. Additionally, Barnes serves as organist and cantor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hudson and St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Lenoir.
The Board of Elections has two new staff members: Selena Clay, Senior Elections Specialist, and Sharon Lockard, Elections Specialist.
