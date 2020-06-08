Burke reports 136 new cases of COVID-19; number of people hospitalized in state climbs to 739

Catawba County reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the county total at 310 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Of the county’s confirmed cases, 98 people have recovered. Nine people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Catawba County and 13 people have died.
The number of confirmed cases in Catawba County does not include every instance of the virus because not everyone who has or had COVID-19 is tested, according to public health.
At least 2,479 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Catawba County.
Burke County reported its highest day-to-day increase in cases with 136 new confirmed cases on Monday. Of the county’s 684 confirmed cases, at least 238 people have recovered, according to the county.
The steep increase in cases is attributed to more testing of individuals and at companies in the county, according to a release from the county. The cases are mostly attributed to community spread and close contact to known cases.
Eighteen people have died from the virus in Burke County and eight people are hospitalized. In total, 51 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Burke County.
Caldwell County had 13 new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 209 cases. Of those, 96 people have recovered, three people have died and six people are hospitalized.
Alexander County reported one new case on Monday, putting the county total at 43 cases, according to Public Information Officer Gary Herman. At least 28 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Statewide, 938 new cases were reported on Monday, putting the state total at 36,484 laboratory confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
At least 1,006 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NCDHHS.
The state reported the highest number of people hospitalized with the virus yet, at 739 people on Monday.
On Monday, the state released guidance for schools in preparation for classes resuming this fall, Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a press conference.
The guidance ranges from social-distancing rules and suggestions for in-person instruction to plans for virtual learning if the pandemic does not improve or schools choose to stay virtual. “We know this coming school year will be like no other,” Cooper said.
Students will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms on their way into school, they will be asked to stay physically distanced from their peers, they won’t be sharing books or pencils and there will be intense cleanings at schools, Cooper said.
The requirements for schools will be in line with how the data and metrics of the pandemic look as school nears, Cooper said. If the virus appears to be getting worse, the requirements will be more strict.
The number of cases of COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized continues to grow, which has Cooper and health officials concerned, he said. If the metrics continue to get worse, it could affect school this fall. “Our important mission of opening school buildings on time could be affected,” Cooper said.
Cooper encouraged anyone who has been in a crowd or who works closely with the public to get tested for the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.