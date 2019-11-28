HICKORY - The First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will continue at noon on Dec. 6, featuring Jennifer Kopald, a breast cancer survivor.
Kopald grew up valuing handwritten letters over other forms of communication - with the exception of a chat over coffee. She credits God for her path to obtaining collegiate level training on health issues, including breast health, years before receiving her diagnosis. The December program will take place in the downstairs meeting room. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public.
Kopald's first book, "The Beast and the Beauty of Breast Cancer: Finding Peace in the Valley of Suffering," is a story detailing her experience with breast cancer from her diagnosis, through treatment and recovery. It is an honest account of the nitty-gritty ups and downs of daily life in crisis. You'll read about the negative effects of the beast called cancer, and you may be surprised by the beauty that comes with it.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult, and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
