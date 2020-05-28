Boys & Girls Club announces summer camp plans

HICKORY - After being closed for more than two months, the Boys & Girls Club of Hickory announces plans for summer camp 2020.
Summer camp will open on Monday, June 29, and will go for six weeks, ending on Friday, Aug. 7. The operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Because of social distancing, enrollment for the summer will be limited to 60 children instead of the capacity number of 125. The minimum age to attend summer camp is 5 years of age and the maximum age is 18 years of age.
Isaac Tilghman, director of the club, said he and his staff are looking forward to seeing the club members again.
"We have great plans for a very fun and active summer camp," Tilghman said. "After being out of school for three months, part of our day will be spent on educational skills of math, reading and writing. The rest of the day will be filled with activities like swimming, skating and movies and organized activities in our game room, gym and on our ball fields.”
Recognizing that the COVID-19 virus has impacted many families financially, a decision has been made to reduce the cost of a week of summer camp from $75 to $50. Families that have lost jobs and income can qualify for additional reductions in cost. There is a $25 application fee for each family. The Boys & Girls Club of Hickory is supported by the Catawba County United Way and several local foundations. Their support enables the club to offer a summer camp experience at a nominal cost.
Major Rebecca Trayler, Salvation Army corps officer and staff advisor for the Boys & Girls Club, wants the community to know that the club staff is committed to providing a safe location for kids to have a great summer. Safety procedures recommended by health officials will be used, and club activities will be spaced into multiple rooms.
Applications can be picked up at the administrative office, 750 Third Ave. Place, SE, Hickory, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
